Madison City Schools release rezoning plans for elementary school

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools announced plans to open a new elementary school in August of 2021.

This rezone is based on all current and new developments approved by the City of Madison and the Town of Triana, according to the school system.

MCS says that Midtown Elementary will open with 840 students. The school prepared a page on their website to share the proposed elementary rezoning plan and for the public to provide your feedback.

The feedback link will close on Monday, March 1. The school says they will review the feedback submitted and hold a public meeting in March.

You can read the Rezoning Info page here.

Madison City Schools say that later in March, they intend to release the proposed middle school rezoning plan.