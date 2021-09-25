Madison City Schools rank high of NICHE’s 2022 list of Alabama schools

MADISON, Ala. — All of Madison City Schools have been ranked among the best schools in Alabama, according to a ranking from NICHE.com.

The 2022 list ranks the school system’s elementary schools as 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th out of all elementary schools in Alabama. Discovery Middle School ranked 1st and Liberty 6th out of every middle school in the state.

James Clemens claimed 4th place in NICHE’s high school ranking while Bob Jones was 6th.

In a district update on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said, “I realize I am biased, but as I visit schools every week, there is no doubt that we have the absolute best teachers in the state.”

“I could not be more proud of our teachers, staff, students, and administrators who work so hard every day,” Nichols concluded.

Madison City Schools overall ranked as the number 2 district in the state, and number 3 for teachers.

For the full 2022 list of Alabama schools, visit NICHE.com.