Madison City Schools moves to “mask preferred” option after COVID-19 cases fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison City School System is moving to a “mask preferred” option next week as COVID-19 cases fall systemwide.

According to MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, the new protocol will go into effect on Monday, September 20.

“Today, I am announcing that beginning Monday, September 20, we will begin a ‘mask preferred’ status for our schools,” Nichols said. “This ‘mask preferred’ status encourages masks in our buildings but does not make it a requirement. Masking will still be required on all bus transportation.”

Nichols stated the percentage of positive cases in the school system have fallen from “1% of our school family to less than .4%.”

Previously, the school system was under a mask mandate that began when the fall semester started in August. Masks were required for all students and staff members in indoor facilities and buses.

“If I see that the district or a school develops an increase around the 1% positivity mark, I will possibly return them to a mask required status until the rate decreases,” Nichols continued. “Although we review this data daily, we will evaluate the need to change after fall break.”

For more information, visit madisoncity.k12.al.us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News