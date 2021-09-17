Madison City Schools moves to “mask preferred” option after COVID-19 cases fall

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison City School System is moving to a “mask preferred” option next week as COVID-19 cases fall systemwide.

According to MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, the new protocol will go into effect on Monday, September 20.

“Today, I am announcing that beginning Monday, September 20, we will begin a ‘mask preferred’ status for our schools,” Nichols said. “This ‘mask preferred’ status encourages masks in our buildings but does not make it a requirement. Masking will still be required on all bus transportation.”

Nichols stated the percentage of positive cases in the school system have fallen from “1% of our school family to less than .4%.”

Previously, the school system was under a mask mandate that began when the fall semester started in August. Masks were required for all students and staff members in indoor facilities and buses.

“If I see that the district or a school develops an increase around the 1% positivity mark, I will possibly return them to a mask required status until the rate decreases,” Nichols continued. “Although we review this data daily, we will evaluate the need to change after fall break.”

For more information, visit madisoncity.k12.al.us.