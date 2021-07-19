Madison City Schools investing millions to meet growth demands

MADISON, Ala.- The Madison City School district is investing millions of dollars for new school buildings and renovations to meet the demand of district growth.

“We would be in serious trouble today enrollment-wise if the board, previous superintendents and the community had not thought of that moving forward,” says Superintendent Ed Nichols.

In 2019, Madison residents passed a 12-mil property tax increase for Madison City Schools aimed primarily at increasing revenue for new school construction.

“We couldn’t do this plan without the financial support of our community and our city,” says Nichols.

The district is opening a new $35 million elementary school and building a $50 million middle school.

Other projects in the district totaling $20 million range from a nearly seven million dollar Special Education wing being added to Bob Jones High School, to a new HVAC system and roof installations, paving projects, pre-k renovations and athletic facility improvements.

“It’s not very glamorous when you put in a new HVAC system, you know there’s not a big plaque on the wall that says ‘hey you’ve got a new HVAC system’ but let one go down…… So we took that money and said ‘hey, let’s use this money for the most good we can get long-range,'” says Nichols.

Superintendent Ed Nichols says it’s all about managing growth.

“You know, schools are designed and when you have to use other parts of a school that weren’t designed for that just to contain overcrowding then you’re missing out the real need you have inside the schools so we’re excited about where we’re going in the future,” says Nichols.

Superintendent Nichols says after the district completes its strategic planning process, people can expect there to be more renovation announcements for school campuses.