Madison City Schools changes masking policy back to required

News

by: Kaitlin Kanable

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Ala. – Masks will be required at all Madison City Schools again starting on Wednesday, September 22.

On Friday, MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols announced a “mask preferred” status based on the low rate of positivity in the district. However, after speaking with the district’s legal counsel, Nichols announced the return to required masking.

Nichols said, “After consultation with our legal counsel, I have been advised of a possible interpretation of the Board’s policy under which the Board should be asked to approve or disapprove the change I announced.”

Required masking will be in place until the matter can be considered by the Board.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News