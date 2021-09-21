Madison City Schools changes masking policy back to required

MADISON, Ala. – Masks will be required at all Madison City Schools again starting on Wednesday, September 22.

On Friday, MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols announced a “mask preferred” status based on the low rate of positivity in the district. However, after speaking with the district’s legal counsel, Nichols announced the return to required masking.

Nichols said, “After consultation with our legal counsel, I have been advised of a possible interpretation of the Board’s policy under which the Board should be asked to approve or disapprove the change I announced.”

Required masking will be in place until the matter can be considered by the Board.