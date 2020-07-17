Madison City Schools approves bids for face coverings and desk shields

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Board of Education approved bids for face coverings and desk shields and introduced a policy proposal that would allow the superintendent to establish communicable disease mitigation procedures.

The measures come as MCS school task forces continue working on the current school re-entry plan that offers a school-based or virtual learning option. The broad parameters of that plan were rolled out last week with more details coming next week.

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols cautioned that everything remains “fluid” with the ever changing infection rates and consequential health guidance from state and local officials.

“We are looking at options even beyond what’s in our re-entry plan,” he said, “From a virtual start to a school-based or virtual option to everything in between, we are not just looking at our plan but also a B plan and a C plan.”

The $41,400 bid award for 30,000 face coverings and $449,190 bid award for plexiglass desk shields will enable MCS to meet task force protocols at whatever levels schools reopen. The masks and bids are being paid for by the federal CARES Act.

Superintendent Nichols said he plans to release more information next week on the school system’s plans on the new school year start.

In other action today, the Board approved a resolution on a city bond refinancing that will return approximately $1 million to Madison City Schools. That money, from a 2011 bond authorization, would go toward the new middle school being constructed off Celtic Drive.

Read the entire communicable disease mitigation procedures policy proposal here: