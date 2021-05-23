Madison City Schools announces change to mask requirement starting June 1st

MADISON, Ala – Officials from Madison City Schools have announced changes to their mask requirement.

In Superintendent’s Ed Nichols’ May 21st update located on the school system website, there is a note about the change.

The update states starting June 1st masks will be optional for students and employees, siting infection rates in Madison County and the school system.

According to ADPH, 254 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County in the past 14 days.

According to school system officials, Madison City’s School infection rate is 1%.

The end the of semester is May 26th according to the district’s calendar.