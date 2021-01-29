Madison City Schools announce new schedule for upcoming weeks

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools have updated their schedule due to current COVID-19 numbers in the district.

The change will start on Monday, February 1st and will go through Friday, February 19th.

the new schedule is as follows:

Elementary: School-Based Students
School-based students will learn in-person: February 1-4, 8-11, 16-19
All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

Middle and High: School-Based Students
Hybrid A group will learn in-person: February 1, 3, 8, 10, 16, 18
Hybrid B group will learn in-person: February 2, 4, 9, 11, 17, 19
All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says that they will continue to monitor the districts positive and quarantine numbers and will adjust the schedule accordingly.

