Madison City Schools announce 2021-22 re-entry plan, masks still optional

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools has released its reentry plan for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the plan, students will return to Madison City Schools campuses on August 4 for traditional learning. Virtual options are available by emailing curriculum@madisoncity.k12.al.us.

As previously reported, masks and face coverings will not be required to attend class, though Superintendent Ed Nichols stated that he encouraged parents to have their children wear masks, especially those in elementary school.

“The mask optional plan is based on the direction from the [Alabama Department of Public Health],” said Nichols. “While the ADPH encourages the wearing of masks in schools, Dr. Harris has not mandated this action and has left it up to the local level. At this time, I am following his plan.”

Nichols also encouraged anyone unvaccinated for COVID-19 to seek it out.

“Currently, Madison County has one of the highest vaccination rates in our state,” he said. “However, I would highly encourage anyone not vaccinated to seek the vaccination and help our community to keep the current infection rate from climbing as it has in other parts of our state.”

Hand sanitizer availability and regular disinfecting of common spaces will return just as they were last year.

Quarantine protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ADPH will be followed. The school system also encourages parents to check for COVID-19 symptoms in their children.

Parents, volunteers, and other outside visitors on campus will be limited to emergencies and special circumstances with prior permission.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID situation and be flexible in our response,” Nichols concluded. “We have learned a great deal about COVID in our schools from last year… [and] are committed to meeting the needs of all our students and providing them education services that have become a trademark of MCS.”

To view the full plan, visit the Madison City Schools website.