Madison City reports 100 more COVID-19 cases this week

MADISON, Ala. — 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in Madison City Schools.

In a district update from Dr. Ed Nichols, the school system said the 100 cases are in addition to the more than 100 reported last week.

Nichols said despite cases being higher than ever, “50-60% fewer students are being excluded due to being a ‘close contact’.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) defines close contacts as anyone who was within six feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for longer than 15 minutes. Close contacts are encouraged to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nichols said those identified as close contacts will be excluded from school and school activities for 14 days unless they have been vaccinated or tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days, per ADPH’s most recent guidance.

“Since we cannot guarantee the 6 feet of separation in the school classroom setting, we are utilizing the 14 day period of exclusion for our close contacts,” said Nichols. “We are continuing to monitor this area and sharing data and communication with our ADPH representatives. I hope that in the future, we can utilize the CDC guidance in this area.”

Parents whose students are excluded from school must contact their child’s teacher to receive academic assignments either via Schoology or through paper copies picked up at the school.

