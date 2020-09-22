Madison City leaders want community input on use of former Three Springs facility

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison recently acquired the Three Springs facility and leaders are asking for community input on the property’s use.

City leaders said they have plans to revamp the property into a new community center for Madison residents.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that this community center serves the community for its needs, so we want to hear from the community,” explained Samantha Magnuson, City of Madison Communications Specialist. “We want to know what those needs are and how we can provide that in this center.”

The survey is available here:

Within the first two hours of the survey going live, the City of Madison received 200 responses.

The property has sat empty since August of 2019 when Madison city leaders revoked Sequel’s business license, and the workers and teens who were housed there were transferred.

On multiple occasions juveniles escaped the detention center, causing concern with Madison residents.