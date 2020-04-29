Madison church reacts to extended restrictions

MADISON, Ala — In Governor Kay Ivey’s updated order, churches are not included in the easing of restrictions. Wednesday, several church leaders around Madison County, including CrossPointe Church, came together to discuss what the future might look like.

“We just want to take our time and sure that we’re not rushing into anything, but following our governmental leaders, which we’re actually instructed in Scripture to do,” said Pastor John Dees with CrossPointe Church.

The Safer-at-Home order says non-work gatherings are still limited to fewer than 10 people, with six feet distance between each person.

Places of worship have remained empty for over a month and when they are able to open again, Dees says things will look a bit different.

“Well, at least at our church, when we do come back, we’ll have sanitization at each door,” said Dees. “We, probably for the future being, won’t pass offering plates. We will put collection boxes so people on their way out could put that. Of course, a lot of people have started utilizing an online giving.”

For some churches, the movement to online streaming and online giving has been tough. For CrossPointe Church, leaders say they’re broadcasting to a bigger audience than before.

“The numbers of people being reached are far greater than we would reach on a normal Sunday, so praise the Lord for that,” said Dees. “That’s all that really matters, is that the gospel gets shared.”

Despite the distance people are dealing with due to the pandemic, Dees encouraged everyone to count their blessings to help get through.

“It’s been so hard for people to be quarantined in their homes, and yet at the same time, aren’t we thankful that most of us have a home?”

Dees says even though places of worship might be closed right now, worship doesn’t have to stop.