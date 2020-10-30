Madison cancels annual Christmas parade

MADISON, Ala. — The city of Madison is canceling its annual Christmas parade, but city officials said there will be plenty of other coronavirus-cautious events still happening in the city.

The Madison Station Historical Preservation Society’s 2nd Annual Christmas Capers will be a virtual event this year. The event honors the “Christmas Chicken Capers” in the 1930s when “Doc” Hughes would throw live chickens off a roof with tags on their legs that could be redeemed for prizes in his store.

Rubber chickens will be tossed from the roof of Hughes Hardware and streamed live on Facebook. People can submit their names and contact information to MSHPSociety@gmail.com for a chance to win a prized chicken.

Other events planned include walking tours of historic homes on Church, Arnett, Front and Maple streets that will be socially distanced in small groups, the city said.

The Polar Express Christmas Tree Trail will also showcase the spirit of the season on Main and Front streets, according to the city, and they’re also asking people in the community to ring bells for two minutes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The city it will post dates and additional information on its website in the future.