Lyrids peak in predawn hours Wednesday

If you’re looking for the best time to catch the Lyrid meteor shower, you’ll probably want to set an alarm for Wednesday morning — that’s when NASA says they’ll be at their peak.

Because of a new moon that’s barely visible, the best time to see some bright fireballs from the meteor shower will be in the predawn hours Wednesday, NASA said in a blog post.

“While the Lyrids aren’t as prolific as other meteor showers like the Perseids or Geminids, they usually do produce some bright fireballs, and since the Moon will be nearly invisible April 22, rates should be about as good as it gets for this shower,” Bill Cooke, the lead at NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at Marshall Space Flight Center, said in the blog post.

According to NASA, the Lyrids are space debris from the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. They are one of the oldest known meteor showers, having been observed for over 2,700 years.