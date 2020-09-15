Lyn’s Gracious Goodness in Huntsville closing Sept. 25

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -After nearly 15 years of serving southern staples in Huntsville, Lyn’s Gracious Goodness will close later this month.

The restaurant announced the news on Facebook Monday. The restaurant’s last day of business will be Friday, September 25, open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The community is invited to visit and share memories about Lyn’s Gracious Goodness over the next two weeks.

“Drop by on our final day for a glass of champagne and join us as we toast to the future,” the restaurant said on Facebook.