Lynn Fanning Elementary transitioning to remote learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Lynn Fanning Elementary School students will learn remotely starting Jan. 11 because of COVID-19, the district said Friday.

Students will continue in remote learning until Jan. 19, and Chromebooks and Mifis will be given to students who need them, according to a news release. Meals will be available each day from 10:15-10:45 a.m.

The school district said the decision was made after “assessing a number of variables in the school.”

In addition to remote classes, the district said teachers will be available each day from 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.