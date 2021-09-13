Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A teacher at a Madison County elementary school has died from COVID-19.

Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall confirmed that Kattie Brocato, a third-grade teacher at Lynn Fanning Elementary, was the teacher who died.

Brocato also taught at Endeavor Elementary School for three years.

Hall added that additional counselors and social workers will be at both schools.

“The Madison County School System is saddened to share this news regarding one of our family members. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this family,” Hall concluded.

