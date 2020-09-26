Lynchburg Music Festival returns for 2020

MULBERRY, Tenn. – The Lynchburg Music Festival will return this year with three days of whiskey, music, and camping.

The festival will take place Oct. 2-4 at 1615 Louse Creek Road in Mulberry.

RV and VIP campgrounds are within walking distance and there is a free shuttle service available.

Social distancing and sanitization measures will be in place on-site, including temperature checks, reduced capacity, and complimentary face masks.

Friday’s headliner will be Josh Turner, Justin Moore will headline Saturday, and Kip Moore will wrap up the three-day festival.

For a full list of artists, as well as links to buy tickets and reserve campground sites, visit the Lynchburg Music Festival website.