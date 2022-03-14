(NEXSTAR) – Days after Uber announced that it would be implementing a surcharge to help drivers with the crushing cost of gas, rival rideshare company Lyft told Nexstar Monday the company will take similar measures.

“Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers,” senior communications manager CJ Macklin said in a statement.

How much money riders will have to tack on isn’t yet clear, but further details will be released this week, Macklin said.

Macklin added that Lyft has been closely monitoring both the soaring cost of fuel and its impact on drivers in recent days.

This is a developing story.