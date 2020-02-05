HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ladies, start your tubs.

Bridge Street Town Centre just announced that Lush Cosmetics is coming to Huntsville.

The cruelty-free retailer specializes in homemade products for your face, hair, and body. Lush has an assortment of fresh, fragrant products ranging from bath bombs, shampoos, body masks to lotions, scrubs, and much more.

Lush is also adamantly against animal testing. They say that all their concoctions are created from vegan and vegetarian recipes.

“We are so excited to throw open the doors to our first-ever store in Huntsville. With our new shops, we’ve thoughtfully designed the space with the customer experience in mind, providing a heightened experience to demonstrate our ethics, playfully interact with our customers, and present our new and ever-growing product range,” said Elisa Torres, director of retail for Lush.

The new shop will be located between Victoria’s Secret and Sephora.

The Huntsville store will join just one other Alabama store, located at The Summit in Birmingham.