Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert to headline Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – The lineup for the 10th annual Rock the South Music Festival was released Monday morning. The list of artists include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nelly, Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Ingrid Andress, Flatland Cavalry, Laine Hardy, Drew Parker, DeeJay Silver, Trey Lewis, and Alex Hall.

Rock the South is scheduled for August 13-14, 2021 in Cullman.

“This is easily the most diverse lineup we have ever had at Rock the South. When you say the names Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nelly; you have the perfect recipe for the biggest party in the South,” said Shane Quick-Partner Pepsi Rock the South in the news release. “We couldn’t think of a better way to re-launch the live concert industry in the south.”

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the SUPER FAN PRESALE now thru Wednesday to get the exclusive pre-sale code to unlock tickets EARLY Thursday, April 8 at 8:00am central time.

The top point-earning Super Fan will win 2 Front Porch VIP tickets, a Rock The South merch pack and more. Second and third place winners receive VIP & General Admission tickets!

Event organizers encourage attendees to review updated policies and procedures prior to their arrival. The event’s website http://www.rockthesouth.com will include full details on the protocols the City of Cullman and Pepsi Rock the South event staff are enacting to provide a great event.