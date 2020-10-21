Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday afternoon.

Ainsworth said he got tested Wednesday after learning a member of his Sunday school group had tested positive.

“Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those of us who are the most cautious can be at risk,” Ainsworth said in a statement.

Ainsworth said he has not had any symptoms but will quarantine and have follow-up tests before resuming any public activities.