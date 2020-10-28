Lt. Gov. Ainsworth returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth went back to work Wednesday after his office said he had met all the health and safety requirements for his positive COVID-19 test.

Members of his staff who were in close contact will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day recovery period, but his office said no one else had tested positive.

Ainsworth was tested Oct. 21 after learning a member of his church tested positive. He said he continued to work while quarantined at home in Guntersville and did not have any major symptoms.

“While many have battled with coronavirus, my symptoms never progressed beyond some mild congestion that I usually experience with seasonal allergies,” Ainsworth said in a statement. “During the quarantine period, I participated in several Zoom calls, caught up on some office work, spent some quality time with my family, and completed a number of overdue projects on my farm.”

Ainsworth said testing positive has not changed his opposition to Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate, but he said Alabamians should practice personal responsibility, which may include wearing masks, social distancing and other precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19.