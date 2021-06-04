Lt. Gov. Ainsworth hosts free concert in Guntersville to kickoff re-election campaign

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Current Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth is running to keep his spot.

He hosted a kickoff event Friday night at Civitan Park in Guntersville featuring special guests Alabama Senator Clay Scofield and Governor Kay Ivey, who is also running for re-election.

Ainsworth was first elected back in 2018 and told News 19 he is proud of what they have been able to accomplish so far.

He said going into this next campaign he is sticking to what he knows and continuing to work for what the people want.

“We’re going to keep focusing on the things that matter. We care about making sure we grow our economy in Alabama. When you look at what’s happening especially in North Alabama with aerospace, it’s amazing and just the growth there. I’m national chair of the Aerospace States Association, so we’re going to continue to recruit companies to come to Alabama and fortunately, we have some of the lowest taxes, the best workforce and great people so companies are flocking here, so we’re going to continue to recruit industry. Obviously, with my kids being in education that’s a passion. I want them to have the same opportunities as any kids in the world. And so we’re going to focus on issues that matter to people and whatever that issue is, we’re going to try to tackle it,” said Ainsworth.

At the free concert event, he told the crowd he backs the blue and wants to get people back to work.

He said he doesn’t stand for teaching critical race theory in schools, allowing biological boys to play female sports or abortion.

The election is November 8, 2022.