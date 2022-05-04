BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A tiger figurine given by Louisiana State University to then-visiting professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for $2,250.

The item was one of dozens owned by the late U.S. Supreme Court justice auctioned off by The Potomack Company, a Virginia-based auction house, to benefit the Washington National Opera. Ginsburg was a visiting professor at LSU in 1996.

All of the auctioned items sold for well above their pre-auction estimates, according to Potomack. A mink coat owned by Ginsburg with an estimated value of $500 to $1,000 sold for $16,000. A medal given to Ginsburg by the National Women’s Hall of Fame had an estimated value of $1,000 to $2,000. It sold for $30,000.

This is not the first time items owned by Ginsburg have gone to auction since her passing in September 2020.

In January, Bonhams auctioned items from Ginsburg’s library. The auction house estimated the items would sell for a total of around $60,000. Every item sold well above its estimate, earning a total of $2.4 million.