Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Huntsville, AL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Huntsville, the annual mean wage is $58,730 or 4.3% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $17,470. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,780

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– Employment: 91,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

– Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

#49. Receptionists and information clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,660

– #70 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#48. Residential advisors

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,990

– #44 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#47. Library technicians

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,500

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,630

– Employment: 89,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)

— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

– Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.

#45 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– #140 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#45 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– #137 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#44. Counter and rental clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,370

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Employment: 368,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980)

— Lawton, OK ($22,200)

— Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#43. Office clerks, general

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– #17 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Employment: 2,788,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320)

— Dothan, AL ($23,290)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#42. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,030

– #93 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#41. Agricultural equipment operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,070

– Employment: 29,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($22,520)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($22,780)

— Jackson, MS ($23,540)

– Job description: Drive and control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil; planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; or removing animal waste. May perform tasks such as crop baling or hay bucking. May operate stationary equipment to perform post-harvest tasks such as husking, shelling, threshing, and ginning.

#40. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,670

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#39. Bakers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,640

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#38. Physical therapist aides

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,300

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#37. Animal caretakers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,980

– #132 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#36. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,910

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#35. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,780

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,800

– Employment: 147,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

– Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

#34. Funeral attendants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,720

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#33. Preschool teachers, except special education

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,430

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#31 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#31 (tie). Crossing guards and flaggers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#30. Helpers–production workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,180

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#29. Cooks, short order

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,900

– #70 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#28. Sewing machine operators

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,880

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#27. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,630

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#26. Library assistants, clerical

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,560

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#25. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,400

– #27 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#24. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,360

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#23. Bartenders

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,160

– #122 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#22. Cashiers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,810

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#21. Childcare workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,770

– #122 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,750

– #73 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#19. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#18. Dishwashers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,530

– #168 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#17. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,470

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#16. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,320

– #54 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#15. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,190

– #65 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#14. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,140

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#13. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,100

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,930

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#11. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,330

– #106 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#10. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,060

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#9. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $20,800

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#8. Parking attendants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,910

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#7. Food preparation workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,830

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,610

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,400

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#4. Fast food and counter workers

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,380

– #17 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#3. Waiters and waitresses

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,110

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#2. Cooks, fast food

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $18,380

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#1. Substitute teachers, short-term

Huntsville, AL

– Annual mean salary: $17,470

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.