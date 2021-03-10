Lowe’s announces ‘100 Hometowns’ project in celebration of 100th anniversary

Shoppers patronage Lowe’s home-improvement store on May 20, 2020 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s has announce it will be investing $10 million in 100 cities and towns across the United States as a way to give back to the communities Lowe’s serves.

People are encouraged to submit a nomination video detailing a renovation project that would improve their hometown. Eligible project types include community spaces (such as parks, senior citizen or youth centers), neighborhood housing, cultural preservation and area revitalization, among others. The company will award grants for the projects in June. The renovations are expected to be completed this year.

Country music superstar and former Lowe’s employee Kane Brown joined the company in launching the program by announcing a renovation project at the East Lake Boys & Girls Club in Chattanooga, Tennesee.

“We will be making renovations and repairs that will help the East Lake Boys & Girls Club continue to be the ‘home away from home’ for youth. This club is incredibly special – despite facing many challenges in 2020 due to COVID, they still found meaningful ways to support and uplift kids and families during an incredibly difficult time for everyone.” Kane Brown

Applications will be accepted online until April 19th at 11:59 PM ET.