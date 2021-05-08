Lowe Mill’s Outdoor Market kicks off season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of Huntsville’s favorite outdoor markets kicked off its season Saturday, just in time for Mother’s Day.
A large crowd of visitors descended on The Lowe Mill ARTS and Entertainment complex for the annual Outdoor Market.
This year’s first market attracted over sixty vendors.
On sale, was everything from artworks to crafts and antiques. Visitors were also able to check out the complex’s permanent shops, galleries, and eateries. For many of the vendors, the market was a welcome return to greeting customers after being unable to sell for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a people person. I love being able to connect with everyone, and just talk to everybody. It seems like we’ve been closed and shut away from each other for so long so it’s good to be around people again,” said vendor Estella Beavers.
The Lowe Mill Outdoor Market will be back every Saturday from 11 am until 4 pm through October.