Lowe Mill hosts 2021 Comic Con

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s Lowe Mill is hosting the “best deal in fandom” with its 2021 Comic Con event on Friday and Saturday.

The event features everything from comics and collectibles to live music and cosplay, along with some amazing guests over the two-day festival.

Friday features visits to the Dragon Maid Cafe from 2 p.m. to close and the Bit Brigade live on the East Lawn at 7 p.m. Local artists Of Heroes Might will support with anime song favorites.

On Saturday, participants are invited to shop, meet featured guests, and enjoy the Cosplay Showcase at 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is included in the $10 parking fee at Lowe Mill for each day.

Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment is located at 2211 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville. Since 2001, it has served as an interactive space for local artists to gather with the community. Lowe Mill is currently the largest privately-owned arts facility in the South, hosting more than 150 studios for over 200 artists.

For more information, click here.