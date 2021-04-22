Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment looking for Outdoor Market vendors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You can apply to be a vendor at the Outdoor Market at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment.

Lowe Mill is looking for vendors with hand-made, second-hand, or made by the earth products to sell at their market.

The Outdoor Market will be every Saturday starting on May 8th and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can apply at lowemill.art/vend.

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment says they will host the market with the community’s safety still in mind by providing patrons, pickers, and art lovers with an open-air shopping experience.