HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Calling all classic car lovers! Community members of all ages gathered in Huntsville on Saturday to appreciate some old-school vehicles.

The Low Profile Car Club was founded in 2007, and the members have hosted this anniversary “Cruise in and Picnic” celebration since.

“It’s really a tight-knit community where there’s a lot of love amongst us,” said Low Profile Car Club Business Manager Earl Wootson.

Each year, the Low Profile Car Club invites the community to come and enjoy live music, food, and an impressive collection of classic cars. Organizers said the event is their way of bringing the community together.

“We’re just a group of men that fellowship together. We all have a common interest in classic cars,” Wootson said. “If you know anything about classic cars, it reaches across all genres. We just like showing our love to the community.”

The car show ran from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.