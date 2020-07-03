Lovelock, Nevada brings a Parisian tradition to the United States

In Paris, there’s a bridge that symbolizes “everlasting love,” where couples fasten a lock with their initials engraved to it.

So now, a small town in Nevada is getting in on it. It’s called Lovelock, where couples fasten their locks to a chain.

While Paris is the most famous, other parts of Europe and even China have taken part. Residents in Lovelock, Nevada say their chain is a tribute to the Chinese who lived there in the 1700s and 1800 – many were railroad workers.

The town is named after George Lovelock, who owned a popular store there.