‘Loveable losers’: Colorado Rockies fans muse on frustrating fandom

Colorado Rockies’ Joshua Fuentes flips his bat after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DENVER (KDVR) — With sellout crowds at Coors Field, there is no doubt Denver is buzzing about baseball during All-Star festivities. But what about the rest of the season?

Colorado Rockies fan Susan Hosanna told FOX31 why she supports the team.

“I don’t want to say ‘lovable losers’ exactly, but you know, you’ve just got to support the home team,” Hosanna said.

Fan Will Gavigan echoed her sentiments, saying he roots for the Rockies “because we’re so bad at baseball, and we just love to watch losing teams all the time.”

The responses are tongue-in-cheek but reveal a pattern of frustration among Rockies fans.

“I think we need to field a team that’s competitive and has some pretty impressive players and stars and not trade them away,” Hosanna said.

“The front office has got to quit trading their good players. Then they’ll have a crows like this every game,” another Rockies fan told FOX31.

“It’s really exciting to see some All-Star players playing. I wish there were some Rockies in the game,” Brittany Bryant said.

“Sell the team to somebody who wants to win,” Gavigan said.

FOX31 spoke with Linda Alvarado, part of the Rockies ownership group, about bringing the excitement for baseball back to Denver.

“The ownership continues to be committed not just to the Rockies, and certainly we want to continue to win. And we went to the world series in 2007. We want to get there again,” Alvarado said.

Still, many fans say they feel the owners and front office staff are not doing enough to get the wins fans crave.

“It’s just tough, because we do lose, but fans still come. That’s the weird thing about it. That’s why they don’t change,” Gavigan said.