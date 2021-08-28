Lousiana experiencing heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The heavy traffic that began late Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge has not changed that much Saturday morning.

Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

Do not drive unless you must.

Avoid driving in standing or running water.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers

Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.

Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.