Louisville officer killed after being struck by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officer Zach Cottongim, 29, was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning while working on the side of the road.

According to the Courier-Journal, Cottongim was tending to an abandoned vehicle on the side of Interstate 64 when a driver lost control of the vehicle and hit him.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for surgery but still died from his injuries Saturday night.

Cottongim was a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department for seven years.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund for the family on their Facebook page.

