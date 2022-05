BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-year-old boy from Louisiana drowned in a swimming pool at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday, May 22.

The Sun Herald reported the pool has waterslides and a lazy river that are usually busy on Sundays. A lifeguard was reportedly on duty at the time.

The boy was pronounced dead at Merit Health System in Biloxi.