Louisiana State Police: Master Trooper killed in the line of duty; suspect in multiple weekend shootings in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a day-long manhunt is over after they apprehended a suspect in multiple weekend shootings that left two dead including a Louisiana State Trooper.

Matthew Mire, 31, allegedly shot five people over the span of a few hours. Police say that Mire shot two people around midnight in Livingston Parish then traveled to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people one of whom died.

Matthew Mire. Photo courtesy of APSO.

Louisiana State Police say Mire also ambushed and killed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, in a patrol car in Ascension Parish on Saturday.

LSP attempted to stop Mire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on LA Hwy 42 east of Jefferson Highway but he allegedly did not pull over and fired at the police car but missed the occupants of the vehicle.

Police say they exchanged gun fire with Mire during the pursuit that followed to Hoo Shoo Too Road where Mire then ran away on foot.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police.

As the search for Mire was underway, LSP issued a public safety alert for East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes saying he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed that it was providing assistance to police after the body of an officer, later announced to be that of Master Trooper Gaubert, was discovered in Ascension Parish.

“Preliminary information indicated that Master Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred.” police said in an 11:30 p.m. press conference.

Police say Mire was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Saturday night and will be booked in East Baton Rouge.

Reporter Vannia Joseph provided a live update this morning around 10 a.m. from the corner of Hoo Shoo Too Road and Jefferson Highway.





Photos by Jaci Jones.



Photos by Vannia Joseph.

Video by Vannia Joseph.