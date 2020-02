Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II endangered/missing child alert for 33-year-old Amanda Morgan, of Chatham, and her children — 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan.

(WHNT) – Authorities in Louisiana said Tuesday they found a woman who went missing with her four children.

Louisiana State Police troopers alerted the public late Monday, Jan. 27, that they were looking for Amanda Morgan, 33, and her four children.

Authorities said they found Morgan and the children unharmed Tuesday afternoon.