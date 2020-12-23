Louisiana man arrested for kidnapping girlfriends 8-month-old baby

Lake Charles, La. (KLFY) – A Iowa, Louisiana man was arrested after police say he kidnapped an 8-month-old baby.

It happened Monday when deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Moss Bluff.

On arrival, detectives say they learned that 39-year-old Marcel Duger had made entry into the home and kidnapped his girlfriend’s baby.

Marcel and the baby were located a short while later at a home in Lake Charles and the baby was returned to the mother.

Detectives say Marcel advised deputies that he located an unlocked window which he used to make entry into the home after being told that he was not welcomed.

Marcel, who is currently on parole for armed robbery, was not related to the child.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with home invasion; and aggravated kidnapping of a child.

His bond is set at $150,000.