Lots of candidates for the November election are unopposed

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to vote in the presidential race and a host of other state and local races, but in many cases, those races are all but decided.

A number of candidates in Alabama are running unopposed on the November ballot, meaning their primary victories were the final hurdle in a return to elected office.

Among those is U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District. Brooks defeated Chris Lewis earlier this year in the Republican primary. It also includes the entire Madison County Commission, two judges each from the Alabama Supreme Court, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

In addition to Brooks, there are 65 other races where candidates are running unopposed that affect North Alabama. They’re listed below.

District Court Judges

38th Circuit Judge Place 2 (Jackson) Brent Benson R 23rd Circuit Judge Place 2 (Madison) Alison Austin R 23rd Circuit Judge Place 4 (Madison) Claude Hundley R

State Offices

Supreme Ct. Justice – Place 1 Greg Shaw R Supreme Ct. Justice – Place 2 Brad Mendheim R Civil Appeals Judge – Place 1 William “Bill” Thompson R Civil Appeals Judge – Place 2 Matt Fridy R Criminal Appeals Judge – Place 1 Mary Windom R Criminal Appeals Judge – Place 2 Beth Kellum R State BoE – District 7 Belinda Palmer McRae R

Colbert County

Colbert Co Comm – Dist 1 Tommy Barnes R Colbert Co Comm – Dist 2 Tyrus Mansell R Colbert Co Comm – Dist 3 Jimmy Gardiner R Colbert Co Comm – Dist 4 Tori Bailey D Colbert Co Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt R Colbert Co BoE – Dist 5 Ricky Saint R

DeKalb County

DeKalb County District Court Judge Steve Whitmire I DeKalb Co Commission – Dist 1 Shane Wooten R DeKalb Co Commission – Dist 2 Terry Harris R DeKalb Co Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks R DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett R DeKalb Co BoE – Dist 1 Randy Peppers R DeKalb Co BoE – Dist 2 Chris Andrews R DeKalb Co Constable Dist 1 No one DeKalb Co Constable Dist 2 William Lee R DeKalb Co Constable Dist 3 Michael Twilley R DeKalb Co Constable Dist 4 Mark Huber R

Franklin County

Franklin Co Comm – Dist 1 Chris Wallace R Franklin Co Comm – Dist 3 Joseph Baldwin R Franklin Co Revenue Commission Stratt Byars R Franklin Co Superintendent Greg Hamilton I Franklin Co BoE – Dist 3 Pat Cochran R Franklin Co Constable – Beat 2-2 Bobby Brown D Franklin Co Constable – Beat 5 Rodney Belue R

Jackson County

Jackson Co District Court Judge Don Word R Jackson Co Comm – Dist 3 Anthony Buckner R Jackson Co Comm – Dist 4 Kevin McBride R Jackson Co Revenue Commission Jeff Arnold R Jackson Co BoE – Dist 3 Chad Gorham R Jackson Co BoE – Dist 4 Robert King R

Lawrence County

Lawrence Co – Revenue Comm Brad Henderson R Larence Co BoE – Dist 3 Sabrina Cleveland Barkley R

Limestone County

Limestone Co BoE – Dist 5 Bradley Young R

Madison County

Madison Co Dist Judge – Place 1 Patrick Tuten R Madison Co Dist Judge – Place 4 Don Rizzardi R Madison Co Comm – Chair Dale Strong R Madison Co Tax Assessor Cliff Mann R Madison County Tax Collector Valerie Miles R Madison Co License Director Mark Craig R Madison Co BoE – Dist 3 Brian Brooks R Madison Co Comm – Dist 1 Tom Brandon R Madison Co Comm – Dist 2 Steve Haraway R Madison Co Comm – Dist 3 Craig Hill R Madison Co Comm – Dist 4 Phil Vandiver R Madison Co Comm – Dist 5 Phil Riddick R Madison Co Comm – Dist 6 Violet Edwards R

Marshall County

Marshall Co Dist Court Judge – Place 2 Zach Ross R Marshall Co Comm – Dist 3 Lee Sims R Marshall Co Revenue Comm Michael Johnson R

Morgan County

Morgan County Dist Judge – Place 1 Brent Craig R Morgan Co Comm – Dist 4 Greg Abercrombie R Morgan Co Revenue Commissioner Amanda Scott R Morgan Co License Comm Sharon Maxwell R Morgan Co BoE – Dist 2 Adam Glenn R Morgan Co BoE – Dist 3 Mike Tarpley R Morgan Co BoE – Dist 6 Chris Humphries R