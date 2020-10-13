Statewide Amendments on November Ballot

Amendment 1: ‘Only’ citizens can vote

Amendments 2 & 3: Judicial changes

Amendment 4: Cleaning up the Constitution

Amendments 5 & 6: “Stand Your Ground” in Franklin, Lauderdale County churches

Lots of candidates for the November election are unopposed

News
Posted: / Updated:

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to vote in the presidential race and a host of other state and local races, but in many cases, those races are all but decided.

A number of candidates in Alabama are running unopposed on the November ballot, meaning their primary victories were the final hurdle in a return to elected office.

Among those is U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District. Brooks defeated Chris Lewis earlier this year in the Republican primary. It also includes the entire Madison County Commission, two judges each from the Alabama Supreme Court, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

In addition to Brooks, there are 65 other races where candidates are running unopposed that affect North Alabama. They’re listed below.

District Court Judges

38th Circuit Judge Place 2 (Jackson)Brent BensonR
23rd Circuit Judge Place 2 (Madison)Alison AustinR
23rd Circuit Judge Place 4 (Madison)Claude HundleyR

State Offices

Supreme Ct. Justice – Place 1Greg ShawR
Supreme Ct. Justice – Place 2Brad MendheimR
Civil Appeals Judge – Place 1William “Bill” ThompsonR
Civil Appeals Judge – Place 2Matt FridyR
Criminal Appeals Judge – Place 1Mary WindomR
Criminal Appeals Judge – Place 2Beth KellumR
State BoE – District 7Belinda Palmer McRaeR

Colbert County

Colbert Co Comm – Dist 1Tommy BarnesR
Colbert Co Comm – Dist 2Tyrus MansellR
Colbert Co Comm – Dist 3Jimmy GardinerR
Colbert Co Comm – Dist 4Tori BaileyD
Colbert Co Revenue CommissionerTommy OswaltR
Colbert Co BoE – Dist 5Ricky SaintR

DeKalb County

DeKalb County District Court JudgeSteve WhitmireI
DeKalb Co Commission – Dist 1Shane WootenR
DeKalb Co Commission – Dist 2Terry HarrisR
DeKalb Co Revenue CommissionerTyler WilksR
DeKalb County SuperintendentJason BarnettR
DeKalb Co BoE – Dist 1Randy PeppersR
DeKalb Co BoE – Dist 2Chris AndrewsR
DeKalb Co Constable Dist 1No one
DeKalb Co Constable Dist 2William LeeR
DeKalb Co Constable Dist 3Michael TwilleyR
DeKalb Co Constable Dist 4Mark HuberR

Franklin County

Franklin Co Comm – Dist 1Chris WallaceR
Franklin Co Comm – Dist 3Joseph BaldwinR
Franklin Co Revenue CommissionStratt ByarsR
Franklin Co SuperintendentGreg HamiltonI
Franklin Co BoE – Dist 3Pat CochranR
Franklin Co Constable – Beat 2-2Bobby BrownD
Franklin Co Constable – Beat 5Rodney BelueR

Jackson County

Jackson Co District Court JudgeDon WordR
Jackson Co Comm – Dist 3Anthony BucknerR
Jackson Co Comm – Dist 4Kevin McBrideR
Jackson Co Revenue CommissionJeff ArnoldR
Jackson Co BoE – Dist 3Chad GorhamR
Jackson Co BoE – Dist 4Robert KingR

Lawrence County

Lawrence Co – Revenue CommBrad HendersonR
Larence Co BoE – Dist 3Sabrina Cleveland BarkleyR

Limestone County

Limestone Co BoE – Dist 5Bradley YoungR

Madison County

Madison Co Dist Judge – Place 1Patrick TutenR
Madison Co Dist Judge – Place 4Don RizzardiR
Madison Co Comm – ChairDale StrongR
Madison Co Tax AssessorCliff MannR
Madison County Tax CollectorValerie MilesR
Madison Co License DirectorMark CraigR
Madison Co BoE – Dist 3Brian BrooksR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 1Tom BrandonR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 2Steve HarawayR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 3Craig HillR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 4Phil VandiverR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 5Phil RiddickR
Madison Co Comm – Dist 6Violet EdwardsR

Marshall County

Marshall Co Dist Court Judge – Place 2Zach RossR
Marshall Co Comm – Dist 3Lee SimsR
Marshall Co Revenue CommMichael JohnsonR

Morgan County

Morgan County Dist Judge – Place 1Brent CraigR
Morgan Co Comm – Dist 4Greg AbercrombieR
Morgan Co Revenue CommissionerAmanda ScottR
Morgan Co License CommSharon MaxwellR
Morgan Co BoE – Dist 2Adam GlennR
Morgan Co BoE – Dist 3Mike TarpleyR
Morgan Co BoE – Dist 6Chris HumphriesR

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News