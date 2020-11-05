Looking Forward To Friday & the Weekend

It won’t be a ‘sunny’ weekend. On Saturday, it might look like it’s going to rain at times. Honestly, we might get a few sprinkles only this weekend. If you are out and about Saturday and Sunday, and a few sprinkles come down, don’t be surprised. Let’s start with Friday:

Friday Afternoon

It’s going to be a pleasant Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered clouds are likely, but no rain is expected. This sets us up nicely for high school playoff action Friday evening.

More Clouds Saturday – A Few Sprinkles

There will be more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. I’ll make a verbal mention of sprinkles this weekend. No measurable rain is in the forecast. Futurecast has a mostly cloudy output with pleasant temperatures to start the weekend.



Middle 70s Saturday under mostly cloudy sky

You can’t have Saturday in the fall without football, right? Well, yes and no. Alabama and Auburn are off this weekend. Let’s talk about UNA, Tennessee, and the game you can watch on News 19 at 2:30pm. UNA travels to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss while Tennessee heads to Fayetteville to play Arkansas. There is a chance of a few showers, but nothing heavy expected.

Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon. There are showers in the forecast for northern Florida this weekend. You can watch the game on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday.





College Football Hour By Hour

Sunday looks similar with clouds and a few sprinkles. Our next best chance of rain comes in next week. This also depends on the track of Eta in the Caribbean Sea/Gulf of Mexico. There are many moving parts in the extended forecast. This is something we need to watch in the coming days! Have a great weekend!

