Looking for some good local food? The annual Restaurant Week starts Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Get your tastebuds ready because starting Friday, Restaurant Week takes place throughout Madison County. The 10-day event gives everyone a chance to try out some of the unique local restaurants in the area.

The Huntsville-Madison County Visitors Bureau says the theme is Socially Distanced, but Still Delicious.

They have made modifications this year for COVID-19. They’ve partnered with GrubSouth, so you can have your food delivered for free.

Each restaurant is also creating their own special for Eestaurant Week.

Tom Brown’s opened up in June off US-72 in Madison. The restaurant’s owners hope this week will encourage people to try out their space which they created as a place for people to interact and make connections.

As for their contribution, they said they’re adding some special menu items for Restaurant Week.

If you can’t make it out on Friday, don’t worry – the event runs through August 23.

There are more than 60 restaurants participating all throughout Madison County.

And for those of you who love your food pictures, there’s also a social media contest.

If you post with the hashtag #dinehsv, you have the chance to win a prize pack.