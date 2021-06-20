Longest hockey game played for good cause

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – June 20th is the longest day of the year, and one fundraising organization says, “The day with the most light is the day we fight.”

The Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting what they call the Longest Game; a 12-hour hockey game at Huntsville’s Iceplex. It is the most lengthy game of hockey ever played in the state of Alabama, and it doubles as a fundraising event.

It’s this group’s contribution to the organization’s “Longest day” campaign, where branches all over the nation take part in a signature day-long fundraising event.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. It kills more people than breast and prostate cancers combined and the prevalence is going up every year. So the Alzheimer’s Association is here to fight back with research and care and support and advocacy efforts. We want to bring in as many people as possible to make sure we’re not only raising funds but raising awareness,” Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Special Events Manager Jen Manning said.

Two volunteers in the longest game planned to play the full 12 hours and around 90 people signed up to play at least a portion of the 12-hour game. All funds raised will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama.