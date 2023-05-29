HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)-On memorial day American flags are placed on the graves of military service members who died for their country.

“Everyone gave but some people gave all and that’s important for us to recognize that the freedoms that we take for granted sometimes the liberties that first amendment that’s defended by men and women who are willing to lay down their lives in order to give us those freedoms and they did it willingly and gladly.” said David Cole, State Representative District 10

Many today will think it’s appropriate to say happy memorial to their veteran friends and family but some say you should not.

“Wishing someone a happy memorial day is kind of having them think that the reason for this remembrance day is happy and it isn’t it is to honor our brother and sisters who have fallen.” said Tammy Johnson, First Female State Commander for VFW

One veteran remembers a comrade he made it through the war with. His friend later passed away but became a life long brother

“I had a friend that just recently last year in June by the way 20th that died in a helicopter accident in Virginia I happen to be there the day before and then later on they got in an accident and he passed and I would have known him today for about 38 years he was in my flight school class.” said Arthur Johnson, Commander of Post 5162

As this group remembers the fallen they hope we will remember the meaning of this day.