Texas Roadhouse will host its first-ever “hiring day” at the Huntsville and Decatur locations on Monday, June 7. Between both locations, more than 40 career opportunities will be available.

Both locations will exclusively host in-person interviews with all interested applicants. In order to apply, visit https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/. Applicants will be expected to register online in advance and reserve an interview time.