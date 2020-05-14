Local tattoo artist dips back into business, talks safety and tats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tattoo artists are dipping their needles back in the ink. As a close-contact job, there’s extra precautions being taken. WHNT News 19 spoke with an artist who says the number one aspect of tattooing is cleanliness.

Get ready to be tatted

This kind of art exposes the skin.

“I’m getting a face with a rose,” said Shatoria Armstrong.

But for those who sit in the chair, the pain is worth it.

“Every time I come it’s nice and clean,” she said.

Inked up

Joshua Bonds took the caps off his ink when Governor Ivey amended the Safer at Home order.

“As an artist you gotta save money for a rainy day, but money don’t last forever,” said Skin Attack Tattooz Owner Joshua Bonds.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, he said, “The most important thing is staying clean. Cleanliness is the number one thing about tattooing.”

This tattoo shop uses a disinfectant before and after each tattoo. It kills bacteria left on hard surface objects that can transmit diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and coronavirus.

Cleaning shop

“We wipe everything down before we sit our client in the chair,” said Bonds. “We wear our masks and gloves before we touch anyone just so we won’t spread the virus.”

For returning clients like Shatoria Armstrong, she noticed the extra effort.

“I work across the street too, so I see him come in there buying his supplies all the time,” said Armstrong.

The shop is thinking about its most vulnerable clients and will only allow five inside at a time.

“We get a lot of elderly clientele that comes in as well so we try to keep everything safe for them,” said Bonds.

Staying sharp

But Bonds realizes it still has the potential to be an easy way to spread germs.

“We dealing with open skin, so we just want the public to know that everything is clean and won’t catch anything,” he said. “It’s all about comfort.”

There’s constant wiping and sanitizers on deck. Tattoos at Skin Attack are by appointment only.