Local students win second place in world’s largest K-12 science competition

News

by: Zach Hester

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Ala. – A pair of students from Bob Jones High School won second place in the Toshiba National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) ExploraVision challenge.

Ashwin Prabhakar and Joseph Macri won the runner-up and are part of the four winning groups based on grade level that received a $5,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond to go towards their project.

The students’ project is an artificial intelligence-based system aimed at neutralizing pesticides and sustaining honey bee populations. The pesticides that Prabhakar and Macri’s project are angling to eliminate bind to receptors in a bee’s nervous system, causing neurological dysfunction and eventually, death.

On Friday, June 4, the team along with other contest winners will be honored in a ceremony featuring Bill Nye, who has been involved in the competition for almost 20 years.

The ExploraVision contest is the world’s largest K-12 science competition and for 29 years has assisted students in expanding their knowledge and cultivating an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education from an early age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News