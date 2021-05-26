Local students win second place in world’s largest K-12 science competition

MADISON, Ala. – A pair of students from Bob Jones High School won second place in the Toshiba National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) ExploraVision challenge.

Ashwin Prabhakar and Joseph Macri won the runner-up and are part of the four winning groups based on grade level that received a $5,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond to go towards their project.

The students’ project is an artificial intelligence-based system aimed at neutralizing pesticides and sustaining honey bee populations. The pesticides that Prabhakar and Macri’s project are angling to eliminate bind to receptors in a bee’s nervous system, causing neurological dysfunction and eventually, death.

On Friday, June 4, the team along with other contest winners will be honored in a ceremony featuring Bill Nye, who has been involved in the competition for almost 20 years.

The ExploraVision contest is the world’s largest K-12 science competition and for 29 years has assisted students in expanding their knowledge and cultivating an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education from an early age.