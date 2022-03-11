HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On February 26, Drake State Community and Technical College hosted free STEM boot camps for local middle and high school students. The 34 participants walked away with new technical skills that could lead to science and engineering careers.

“All the designs that they would produce as an engineer one day would have to be machined,” said Machine Tool Instructor Tyler Williams. “The boot camp allowed students to experience how intricate parts are produced. Working with these young students allowed them to see themselves in a hands-on and highly skilled career.”

The students received the opportunity to participate in the Welding, Engineering Design, or Machine Tool boot camp. Drake State’s multi-year grant from NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) made these boot camps possible. This award supports minority-serving institutions working to increase the number of racially or ethnically underrepresented students, and female students in STEM occupations.

“I took a welding class at Bob Jones High School,” Welding boot camp high school student Cameron Cummings stated. “I really enjoyed welding. I want to go into computer engineering, so welding is like soldering on a bigger scale. That was one of the main reasons why I got into this.”

To listen to a few experiences, watch Drake State’s video about the student’s time participating in the 2022 MUREP boot camps.