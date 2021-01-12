Local sports stores receive National Championship merchandise

MADISON, Ala. – Sports stores across the state are gearing up for what could be an extra long shift.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has been getting in shipments all week of merchandise plastered with crimson tide national champion designs, but the Tide has to win first.

Until then, those boxes will remain sealed tight. Academy Sports plans to close at its normal time of 9:00 p.m., but if Alabama wins, they will open back up as soon as the game ends and sell that gear until there’s none left; everything from t-shirts to lanyards and all apparel in between.

Don’t expect to flood the store like years’ past. Madison’s manager Adam Stephens says they’re only going to be allowing 15 to people in the store at a time. But that’s not the only change you’ll see this year because of the pandemic.

“We’ll be utilizing a virtual check in line system so they can check in with their phone, email or check with one of us to get set up on that,” he said. “We’re going to have displays and tables set up with 1 of each item on display and then the customers will point and pick what sizes they want, then one of our team members will grab that item for them.”

Locations in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur will all be opening if the Tide pulls out a win.

If you feel unsafe going in-person, the merchandise will also be available online on Academy’s website, starting at the same time stores open