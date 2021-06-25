Local school officials elected to statewide executive board

Tim Hall (left) and Craig Williams (right), two local school communications officers, have been appointed to the Alabama School Public Relations Association’s Executive Board.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Two local school officials have been elected to the top board of the Alabama School Public Relations Association (ALSPRA).

The board, which is chosen through a statewide election, will now include Huntsville City Schools Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams and Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations Tim Hall.

Williams will serve as Vice-President of Professional Development while Hall will be Vice President of Communications.

According to alspra.org, the organization is a “statewide coalition of professional school communicators” with the goal of “serving the citizenry of Alabama by promoting the understanding of the goals, aims, accomplishments, and needs of public schools within the state; and providing professional development for its members.”

There are currently more than 750,000 students enrolled in the state’s public school system.